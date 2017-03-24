My Google Page Rank

Two young boys drown

24 Mar 2017 Hits:67 Comments(0)

Two boys drowned in separate incidents at Barangay Pasilmanta and Barangay Pasobolong, in this city, last Wednesday and Tuesday. The fatalities were identified as John Sappalin y Ambosong, 4, of Pasilmanta, Sacol Island and CJ Delgado y Fabillar, 5, a resident of Zone 2, Pasobolong. Police Station 4 Commander, Chief Inspector Elmer Solon said that Sappalin was allegedly left unattended by his [...] Read more

Inside Stories

Chides Magdalo men for being ‘cowards’

24 Mar 2017 Hits:79 Be the first to comment!

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday branded Vice President Leni Robredo as an enemy who was in a hurry to claim the presidency and described Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as “a barking dog” who turned out to be a coward. Speaking before the Filipino community in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Sunday [...] Read more

Mila @ Large

Congratulations Cherry Vic

30 Mar 2015 Hits:820 Be the first to comment!

Congratulations Cherry Vic

The Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) held their Commencement Exercises 2015 of the Master in Public Management Major in Rural Development Tuesday, March 17 at 3:00 in the afternoon at the TEJEROS Hall of the Armed Forcers of the Philippines Commissioned Officers Club at Camp General EMILIO AGUINALDO in [...] Read more

Views/Opinions

Fastfood can kill you!

24 Mar 2017 Hits:44

LIFE’S INSPIRATIONS: “… For those who eat and drink without discerning the body of Christ eat and drink judgment on themselves. That is why many among you are weak and[...] Read more

Oh No, It's Boy

Cess Dianne Daung is Miss Silka Zamboanga Grand Winner

24 Mar 2015 Hits:1046 Be the first to comment!

Cess Dianne Daung is Miss Silka Zamboanga Grand Winner

Who said that Friday the 13th is a bad sign? Well,not for this P.Y.T. (pretty young thing) lady Cess Dianne  Daung who vested 13 equally lovely and really amazing ladies for the city-wide Miss Silka Zamboanga 2015. 1st runner up is Karen Andalar, while Merrychan Saman and Nicole Pacquing are [...] Read more

