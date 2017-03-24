24 Mar 2017 Hits:67

Two boys drowned in separate incidents at Barangay Pasilmanta and Barangay Pasobolong, in this city, last Wednesday and Tuesday. The fatalities were identified as John Sappalin y Ambosong, 4, of Pasilmanta, Sacol Island and CJ Delgado y Fabillar, 5, a resident of Zone 2, Pasobolong. Police Station 4 Commander, Chief Inspector Elmer Solon said that Sappalin was allegedly left unattended by his [...] Read more