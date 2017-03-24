Two young boys drown
24 Mar 2017 Hits:67 Comments(0)
Two boys drowned in separate incidents at Barangay Pasilmanta and Barangay Pasobolong, in this city, last Wednesday and Tuesday. The fatalities were identified as John Sappalin y Ambosong, 4, of Pasilmanta, Sacol Island and CJ Delgado y Fabillar, 5, a resident of Zone 2, Pasobolong. Police Station 4 Commander, Chief Inspector Elmer Solon said that Sappalin was allegedly left unattended by his [...] Read more
Human trafficking victims rescued
Young boy sexually abuses younger boy
Van owner survives gun attack
Feasibility for Mindanao railway complete - Celso
Zambo joins Earth Hour on Saturday
March 25 is barangay assembly day
Malaysian hostages rescued in Sulu
Jawo reminds public: Traffic scheme Phase 2 set Monday
Beng cites Cano for aid to Zambo
Lobregat to DPWH: Fast track road widening
Two suspected drug pushers nabbed
City council wants house numbering implemented
City tourism holds 1st barangay tourism forum
Buy-bust ops net six
Zamboanga City Jail to reject more inmates
Inside Stories
Chides Magdalo men for being ‘cowards’
24 Mar 2017 Hits:79 Be the first to comment!
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday branded Vice President Leni Robredo as an enemy who was in a hurry to claim the presidency and described Senator Antonio Trillanes IV as “a barking dog” who turned out to be a coward. Speaking before the Filipino community in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar on Sunday [...] Read more
Globe equips Manila Science HS with 21st Century classroom
WestMinCom troops honor fallen marine soldier
Six alleged drug pushers arrested
MGB-9 orders stoppage of illegal gold mining in Baliguian town
Globe myBusiness gives tips to working in the comfort of your own home
Cocolisap funds await PCA, City Hall coordination gab
Mila @ Large
Congratulations Cherry Vic
30 Mar 2015 Hits:820 Be the first to comment!
The Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) held their Commencement Exercises 2015 of the Master in Public Management Major in Rural Development Tuesday, March 17 at 3:00 in the afternoon at the TEJEROS Hall of the Armed Forcers of the Philippines Commissioned Officers Club at Camp General EMILIO AGUINALDO in [...] Read more
Views/Opinions
Fastfood can kill you!
24 Mar 2017 Hits:44
LIFE’S INSPIRATIONS: “… For those who eat and drink without discerning the body of Christ eat and drink judgment on themselves. That is why many among you are weak and[...] Read more
Oh No, It's Boy
Cess Dianne Daung is Miss Silka Zamboanga Grand Winner
24 Mar 2015 Hits:1046 Be the first to comment!
Who said that Friday the 13th is a bad sign? Well,not for this P.Y.T. (pretty young thing) lady Cess Dianne Daung who vested 13 equally lovely and really amazing ladies for the city-wide Miss Silka Zamboanga 2015. 1st runner up is Karen Andalar, while Merrychan Saman and Nicole Pacquing are [...] Read more